Canada-based AI chip startup Tenstorrent selected Samsung’s foundry business to manufacture its next-generation chiplets, products designed to support various applications spanning edge devices to data centres.

In a statement, Tenstorrent noted Samsung’s foundry design service team will help it produce and market chiplets, although financial details or size of the deal was not disclosed.

The chiplets will be manufactured using Samsung’s four-nanometre technology designed for high-performance applications including GPUs and CPUs.

Marco Chisari, head of Samsung US foundry business said its silicon manufacturing node will accelerate Tenstorrent’s innovations in AI for data centres and automotive solutions.

Tenstorrent develops advanced AI hardware accelerators and chips with a technology known as RISC-V and open-source semiconductor architecture, allowing developers to tailor processors according to specific applications.

In August, the company bagged funding worth $100 million from Samsung’s investment vehicle and Hyundai Motor Group. Previously, it raised around $235 million and had a $1 billion valuation.