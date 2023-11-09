A one-off gain drove Singtel profit up in its fiscal H1 2024 (ending 30 September), with its mobile units registering gains.

Group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon stated Singtel had made steady progress in a strategic reset over the past two years.

In addition to “creating a strong foundation for the future”, Singtel is focused on “rapidly scaling up our growth engines”, he added, citing an expectation a deal with KKR would accelerate an expansion of its ASEAN data centre business.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose 82.6 per cent year-on-year to SGD2.1 billion ($1.5 billion) on an exceptional gain from an integration of Indonesian fixed broadband provider IndiHome with Telkomsel.

Revenue fell 3 per cent to SGD7 billion, with weakness in the enterprise business offsetting gains in mobile and other business units.

Regional associates’ pre-tax profit contributions rose 3 per cent to SGD1.2 billion, with the number affected by a SGD66 million currency loss due to the strength of Singapore dollar.

Domestic mobile service revenue grew 2.3 per cent to SGD640 million and equipment sales fell 5.4 per cent to SGD252 million.

Prepaid subscribers grew 4.2 per cent to 1.4 million and post-paid 3 per cent to 3 million.

Post-paid ARPU was flat at SGD32 and prepaid fell 10.1 per cent to SGD12.

Average monthly data usage rose 8.6 per cent to 10GB.

Sales in its Digital InfraCo unit grew 12.6 per cent to SGD203 million and 8.8 per cent at ICT arm NCS to SGD1.4 billion.

Australian mobile service revenue increased 2.3 per cent to AUD1.9 billion ($1.2 billion).

Equipment sales remained at AUD675 million.

Prepaid subscribers increased 6.1 per cent to 3.5 million and post-paid 1.3 per cent to 6 million.

Prepaid ARPU fell 5.4 per cent to AUD19 and post-paid rose 3.1 per cent to AUD42.