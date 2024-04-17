Samsung claimed its latest DRAM chip development will boost availability of low-power, high-performance memory beyond mobile into fields including PCs and vehicles by delivering the smallest form-factor of its kind to date.

The vendor achieved data rates of up to 10.7Gb/s on a LPDDR5X chip made using a 12nm production process, which Samsung stated makes the product the smallest of its kind.

Samsung stated the chip is optimised for AI and provides a 25 per cent better performance than its previous DRAM generation, a 30 per cent hike in capacity and a 25 per cent improvement in power efficiency.

The chip offers a capacity of 32GB for mobile use cases, which Samsung stated makes it “an optimal solution for the on-device AI era that requires high-performance, high-capacity and low-power memory”.

YongCheol Bae, EVP of memory product planning at Samsung’s Memory Business, said the LPDDR would open the door to applications which “traditionally require higher performance and reliability”. Along with PCs and vehicles, the executive named accelerators and servers as potential markets.

Samsung highlighted “specialised power-saving technologies” including an optimised variation feature which adapts to the workload, along with longer energy-saving periods.

The vendor plans to verify the DRAM with mobile application processor and device markers with the goal of commencing mass production in the second half of the year.