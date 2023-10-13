The US Department of Commerce granted Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) a new waiver on export controls, allowing the chipmaker to move ahead with plans to expand operations in China, Bloomberg reported.

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua told reporters in Taipei a previous one-year exemption on restrictions blocking companies from exporting advanced semiconductors and chipmaking machinery to China was extended, but did not provide detail on the duration, the news agency stated.

The export restrictions mean suppliers must obtain a licence from the Department of Commerce to ship to China.

TSMC is a major supplier of processors to Apple, Arm, Nvidia and others.

Earlier this month, the US granted Samsung and SK Hynix indefinite waivers on the restrictions after South Korea’s government applied pressure.

Their previous exemptions were set to expire this month.