Google reportedly filed an antitrust complaint with the European Commission (EC), accusing Microsoft of unfairly using its Azure cloud licensing contracts to throttle competition.

Reuters reported Google, which ranks third in public cloud market share behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, stated Microsoft is using its Windows Server operating system to stifle competition.

The news agency stated Google alleged Microsoft makes it difficult for cloud customers using Windows and Microsoft Office products to move their workloads from Azure to competitors’ clouds.

Google Cloud VP Amit Zavery apparently stated Microsoft made customers pay a 400 per cent increase to run a Windows server on rival cloud operators, but not if they use Azure.

The news agency noted in July Microsoft reached a €20 million deal to resolve an antitrust complaint about its cloud computing licensing practices with trade body CISPE.

That settlement averted a European Union investigation, but did not include Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Alibaba Cloud.

Referring to the CISPE settlement, a Microsoft representative told Mobile World Live it expects the EC to dismiss Google’s complaint.

“Microsoft settled amicably similar concerns raised by European cloud providers, even after Google hoped they would keep litigating,” wrote Microsoft. “Having failed to persuade European companies, we expect Google similarly will fail to persuade the European Commission.”