PCCW Global forged an agreement with Chinese commercial space company GalaxySpace to deliver high-speed connectivity services using low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites to customers in Hong Kong and other international markets.

The service targets consumers, enterprise and government customers in remote areas.

In a statement, the operator explained the deal expands its portfolio of satellite services and broadens GalaxySpace’s international reach by tapping the Hong Kong-based company’s global cable network.

It owns a fully meshed IP backbone network in the Asia-Pacific region, reaching more than 400 cities.

GalaxySpace operates a constellation of seven LEO satellites compatible with Q, V and Ka bands.

PCCW Global co-CEO Frederick Chui noted the partnership combines fixed network and next-generation satellite technologies to deliver more flexible connectivity offerings.

He added by integrating GalaxySpace’s LEO satellite technologies with its platforms, “we are enhancing our capabilities to support new applications which require high speed, low latency and ubiquitous satellite connectivity”.

The company operates one of the largest networks of commercial teleports in the Asia-Pacific region, with more 40 earth stations able to access most satellites visible on the orbital arc.

It provides VSAT, mobile satellite and teleport services.

GalaxySpace co-founder Isabel Liu said it launched China’s first flat-panel stackable satellite with flexible solar cell wings.

The Beijing-based company’s stackable satellites can be launched in large numbers from a single rocket.