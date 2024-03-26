Telecom Infra Project (TIP) outlined plans to evolve a Wi-Fi automated frequency coordination (AFC) software group into an open source platform to fuel international development, after the US approved systems developed so-far.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) blessed the Open AFC Software Group’s work to develop scalable standard power Wi-Fi in the 6GHz band, a project TIP stated would bolster outdoor connectivity along with extending indoor range.

Broadcom, the Wi-Fi Alliance and Wireless Broadband Alliance are now cleared to provide compatible services in the US, leaving TIP focused on international expansion by making the outcomes open source.

TIP stated representatives of 91 organisations had joined the group in the two years since it was formed by companies including Cisco and CableLabs to develop a platform enabling swift provisioning of AFC service.

It now expects global regulators, governments, universities and industries to get on board.

Christopher Szymanski, co-chair of the group and director of product marketing for Broadcom’s Wireless Communications and Connectivity Division, stated the FCC’s approval would jump-start “the standard power 6GHz Wi-Fi ecosystem in the US”, while fellow co-chair and principal wireless architect with Cisco Peiman Amini said the group had established a “foundation for a more interconnected and advanced world”.