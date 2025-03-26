IDC tipped global shipments of AR and VR headsets to decline 12 per cent this year, due in part to delayed launches, bucking growth of 10 per cent booked in 2024.

The research company forecast a rebound in 2026 with 87 per cent growth with shipments expected to surpass a peak of 11.2 million units recorded during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in 2021.

IDC anticipates a CAGR of 38.6 per cent between 2025 and 2029.

“In 2025, we anticipate even more glasses with displays and multimodal AI along and the introduction of Android XR hardware which is likely to lead to platform rivalries among the key players: Meta [Platforms], Apple, Google and everyone else,” stated Jitesh Ubrani, research manager, Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers.

The research company noted the release of new headsets including Apple’s high-end Vision Pro and Meta Platforms’ low cost Quest 3S drove an overall increase in commercial demand in 2024, with shipments in the segment up 14.9 per cent year-on-year.

Meta Platforms continued to lead the market with a 74.6 share, followed by Apple on 5.2 per cent, Sony (4.3 per cent), ByteDance (4.1 per cent) and Xreal (3.3 per cent).