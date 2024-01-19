Amazon Web Services (AWS) reportedly outlined plans to invest JPY2.6 trillion ($15.2 billion) into Japan’s cloud computing infrastructure by 2027, backing the country’s aims to become a leading global AI player.

Reuters reported AWS announced the capital would go into expanding its cloud facilities in Tokyo and Osaka to meet growing customer demand and to support the country’s AI economy.

The investment builds on an investment of JPY1.5 trillion between 2011 and 2022 and comes as Japan increases its attempts to improve AI development across various sectors.

SoftBank Group also emerged as a prominent Japanese player looking to advance AI, with its mobile unit securing a deal with OpenAI to offer services powered by the technology in 2023.

In 2023, the Japanese government linked with European Union representatives to explore cooperation in key technologies and AI governance.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has reportedly previously held meetings with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jansen Huang to discuss the country’s AI and semiconductor infrastructure.