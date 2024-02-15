Orange CEO Christel Heydemann predicted a positive result from a European Commission (EC) probe of a proposed merger with Masmovil in Spain, as the French-headquartered company revealed a steady increase in revenue during 2023.

With a week to go until the EC’s much-delayed deadline of 22 February, Heydemann said Orange remained confident of a positive outcome.

Discussing its performance across 2023, she highlighted Orange had achieved its financial goals for the year and was executing a strategic plan unveiled in early 2023.

Revenue and pre-tax profit accelerated “steadily throughout the year” Heydemann said, crediting its “work on pricing, our quality of service and our efficiency programme”.

The company singled-out its Spanish unit for driving a solid performance in Europe (excluding France), with the division booking annual growth for the first time since 2018.

Elsewhere, Orange pointed to increases in retail services in France during H2 and boosts to its units in MEA from increased use of mobile data and money, and the B2B segment.

In Q4, revenue grew 2 per cent year-on-year to €11.6 billion.

Full year net profit rose 10.5 per cent to €2.9 billion, partly attributed to higher operating income and lower tax.

Revenue increased 1.5 per cent to €44.1 billion.