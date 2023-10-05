Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) Business unveiled two initiatives aimed at helping companies boost ESG strategies, introducing a carbon-tracking calculator and a programme to donate refurbished devices to digitally excluded communities.

VMO2 noted the initiatives followed a study which found 89 per cent of business leaders expect transparency about the carbon impact linked to their services. Around 69 per cent of those surveyed also said they not receiving enough information from their suppliers.

The study was conducted in August 2023 and included 1,203 respondents working for UK companies.

VMO2 also revealed companies are feeling pressure to accomplish the government’s net-zero target, and it claimed its carbon calculator tool can provide enterprises with trustworthy information on emissions related to their operations.

The tool was said to be able to quickly generate insights based on the information provided by the customer.

The system used by the calculator is verified by sustainability-specialist company Carbon Trust.



Its other programme is designed to help business customers “drive tangible social impact” through donations of refurbished smartphones, data plans and texts to digitally excluded communities, particularly those aged between 11 to 16 years old and above 65.

The operator said enterprises can choose the location and demographic to receive donated devices. Organisations will receive an impact report once donations have been sent.

Jo Bertram, MD at VMO2 Business, said its initiatives underscore “our commitment to reach Net Zero and eliminate digital poverty together with partners.”

4G via helicopters

Separately, the operator announced it had delivered new 4G masts in the island of Islay, Scotland, by using a helicopter; part of the government’s Shared Rural Network initiative.

VMO2 said it aims to build more than 60 masts in the Argyll and Bute council areas, which it identified as some of the island’s “not-spots”. Today, only 60 per cent of the locations are covered by 4G network provided by the big four operators. This will increase by 25 per cent once all the upgrades through the SRN programme have been completed.