Telia announced Patrik Hofbauer (pictured) as its next group president and CEO, replacing outgoing chief Allison Kirkby from the start of February 2024.

Hofbauer is currently CEO at Swedish online betting company Svenska Spel: Telia stated he brings extensive leadership experience in the telecoms sector.

He was CEO of Telenor Sweden between 2014 and 2018, a position he took after heading the operator’s Norwegian broadcast business as SVP and CEO.

Hofbauer also previously led NEC’s Scandinavian operation.

Telia’s chair Lars-Johan Jarnheimer highlighted Hofbauer’s “strong track record” of transforming businesses operating in “a complex environment”, indicating the executive was the right person to lead the operator’s digital transformation.

Kirkby announced she was leaving Telia to take the top job at UK operator BT Group, with her departure date set as the end of January 2024 at the latest.