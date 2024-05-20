Chair of Malaysia-based Maxis Mokhzani Mahathir resigned, with independent director Hamidah Naziadin to take over as interim chair from 1 July.

In a statement, Maxis noted it is reviewing potential candidates to replace Mahathir, who was named chair in April 2021. He joined the board in 2009.

Naziadin was appointed as a director in 2014 and serves as head of the nomination and remuneration committee, and a member of the audit and risk committee.

Maxis is the second-largest operator in the country by connections, with 11.1 million at end-March, data from GSMA Intelligence showed. The market leader is CelcomDigi with 20.5 million connections.