CelcomDigi sent a detailed proposal to deploy a second 5G network to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, explaining it is willing to make the move alone or in partnership with other operators.

In a statement, CEO Idham Nawawi suggested: “We have an opportunity to capitalise and build on the existing solid infrastructure, financial strength and robust ecosystem that we have invested in.”

The operator, the largest in country by mobile subscribers, claimed it has 18,000 base stations which are 5G-ready and “primed to enable fast deployment” of 5G and 5G-Advanced technology across its wide footprint.

A year ago, the government moved away from its single 5G wholesale network strategy and approved the rollout of a second nationwide 5G network following pressure from mobile operators and a review of the controversial single network plan.

Four of the country’s five major mobile players back a share subscription agreement with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the state-run entity behind Malaysia’s current wholesale 5G network. Telekom Malaysia is the lone holdout, with shareholders to vote on the move in late August.

Support for the share subscription deal from all operators is a requirement for moving ahead with a second network.

DNB targets 85 per cent population coverage of its 5G wholesale network by end-2024.