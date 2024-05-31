One New Zealand reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by nearly a quarter in the year to 31 March, after setting an interim goal of cutting direct and indirect emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 10 per cent annually.

Its operational activities created 10,700 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, down 24 per cent from fiscal 2023 (to end-March 2023) and about the same level as in fiscal 2022. Scope 1 emissions were reduced 3 per cent year-on-year, while Scope 2 were down 31 per cent.

Electricity, a Scope 2 source, accounted for 70 per cent of its emissions, and is a key focus area, said Nicky Preston, head of sustainability and corporate affairs. It earlier set the target of using 100 per cent renewable energy by end-2024.

Preston noted the Scope 2 reduction, due to a lower emissions factor for purchased electricity, came despite power usage rising 12 per cent, driven an increase in the footprint of its retail and mobile sites and an ongoing increase in customer data consumption.

One NZ expects electricity and data increases to continue in its current fiscal year and beyond.

She acknowledged it didn’t reach its Scope 1 reduction target of 10 per cent due to the use of diesel spiking following extreme weather events in early 2023, requiring generators to power base stations.

Rival Spark New Zealand last week signed a ten-year deal to purchase the power generated by Genesis Energy’s first solar farm. It previously set a target of reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 56 per cent by 2030.