LIVE FROM GLOBAL MBB FORUM, DUBAI: Khalid Murshed, CTIO at UAE operator e& (pictured), opened up on a three-year strategy to transform from a telco giant in the Middle East to a technology player globally, which includes ambitions to establish a major presence in Europe.

Speaking on day two, Murshed addressed a recent deal it struck with PPF Group to take a controlling stake in telecoms units in four European countries for an initial €2.2 billion.

With it currently awaiting regulatory approval, the executive told the keynote audience the proposed deal would serve “as our platform to expand internationally in Europe” and across other important markets.

Recently, e& has also been building its stake in Vodafone Group, as part of moves to increase interests outside of its home market.

Internally, the company has been pursuing a three-pillar strategy focused on development in 5G, cloud and AI to continue its technology transformation charge.

On the first, Murshed explained e& saw 5G as an aggregation of all technologies, and it has been recognised as the platform that will link all applications together.

Cloud is equally important for e&, with Murshed describing it – whether hybrid, open or public – “as the ultimate application for us”.

Finally, it has pushed an aggressive AI strategy, both for its employees and to improve customer service.

In total, it has identified around 190 use cases for the technology and uses 6,000 data points which are powering more than 3 billion transactions on its network.