Harmeen Mehta (pictured) joined mobile security company Sekura.id as a strategic adviser, a move coming more than three months after it emerged she was leaving BT Group as its chief digital and innovation officer.

In a post on LinkedIn, Sekura.id stated Mehta would focus on expanding APIs as part of its work with the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, while ensuring mobile identify solutions “reach new audiences worldwide”.

Sekura.id provides a range of services around ID verification and anti-fraud offerings, and it is an official GSMA Open Gateway partner.

It further pointed to Mehta’s “passion for empowering businesses” with secure mobile identity, aligning with its own vision for the future.

Mehta left BT as part of a broader corporate shake-up at the end of September 2024 after more than three and a half years at the company.

At the time, a spokesperson for the company stated Mehta had decided the time was right to make the next move in her career.

Mehta has a career in telecoms and finance spanning more than 27 years, which also includes stints at TM Forum, Bharti Airtel and financial service company BBVA.