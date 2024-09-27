BT Group chief digital and innovation officer (CDIO) Harmeen Mehta (pictured) is set to leave, with part of her role being taken on an interim basis by networks and security boss Howard Watson and the remainder being moved to the corporate strategy unit as part of a broader shake-up announced today (27 September).

Mehta’s departure after more than three-and-a-half years comes as the innovation and strategic partnerships part of her role is being shifted out of BT Digital into the operator’s Strategy and Change division.

She joined at the foundation of BT Digital.

On announcing its formation in 2021, BT defined part of the division’s remit as to “focus on the development and rapid delivery of innovative products, platforms and services in key areas such as healthcare and data”.

After the shake up, BT Digital will focus solely on the company’s digital transformation, BT noted. Chief networks and security officer Watson is set to oversee the unit on an interim basis until a permanent head is found.

Its newly enlarged Strategy and Change division will be led by Tom Meakin, who leads the unit on an interim basis but is due to become permanent in November.

He joined BT from consultancy McKinsey and Co in April.

BT CEO Allison Kirkby described the changes as “important steps” towards simplifying the company and “providing more focus on our digital transformation”.

She said Mehta had been “instrumental in creating and running Digital and has built some great digital foundations which will accelerate BT’s modernisation”.

Meakin said by combining “strategy, change, innovation and partnerships in one place, we will ensure everything we do helps us to deliver on our ambitions and work more effectively as one company”.