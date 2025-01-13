Singtel joined a growing list of operators offering subscribers free access to US-based Perplexity’s advanced AI search service, which is compatible with English, simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean and Spanish languages.

In a statement, Singtel noted its broadband, TV and mobile customers would be able to activate a free one-year subscription of Perplexity Pro, valued at SGD270 (about $197).

Singtel Singapore CEO Ng Tian Chong explained consumers are increasingly using AI search platforms to help them with their everyday tasks. “We are offering this solution, so our customers can get personalised assistance.”

The operator stated it experienced a more than 20 per cent increase in broadband and mobile traffic to AI assistant domains over the past six months.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said partnerships with leading telecoms providers play a key role in its growth strategy as it expands to new markets.

The Perplexity Pro package allows users to select from a range of AI models including OpenAI, Anthropic and Grok, along with its own proprietary large language models built on Meta’s Llama 3.1, enabling users to tailor their search experience to their specific needs.

In June 2024, SoftBank Corp unveiled plans to offer a subscription-based generative AI service developed by Perplexity to its mobile subscribers and SK Telekom detailed plans to give access to the premium version for a year after it invested $10 million into the AI company.