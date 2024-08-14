US-based high-performance computing (HPC) network operator Applied Digital appointed a different kind of security chief, one concerned with the company’s physical safety rather than cyber protections.

Gary Smith, an executive with experience in policing and corporate safety spanning 40 years (pictured), was appointed as Applied Digital’s director of physical security, tasked with overseeing the protection of company facilities.

Access control and systems technology are also on Smith’s remit, which Applied Digital pitched as advancing a commitment to “providing secure and reliable infrastructure”.

Applied Digital stated it designs and builds HPC networks in addition to operating them.

The new security head joins Applied Digital from data centre property investment trust Digital Reality, where he is credited with managing physical security, process standardisation, technical and systems integration, and compliance matters.

Applied Digital CEO Wes Cummins believes Smith’s experience in the data centre field, in particular, will make the executive an “invaluable addition”.

“We expect that Gary’s contributions will be essential in further reinforcing our safety measures and maintaining the highest standards of protection and reliability”.