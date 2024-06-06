Nokia upped the level of protection it offers operators against distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, claiming the move is necessary to keep pace with an increase in the number and sophistication of the incidents.

The vendor stated some CSPs are hit by more than 100 DDoS attempts each day as it unveiled countermeasures being added to its current 7750 Defender Mitigation System.

Nokia asserted more than 60 per cent of DDoS attacks conducted in 2023 were botnet-based, “posing great challenges” to legacy protections.

This year has brought fresh challenges in the form of “free web browsing proxies that can be used to orchestrate” botnet-based assaults without alerting end-users, Nokia explained.

An upgraded firewall includes monitoring of IP packets to enable Nokia’s security set-up to target volumetric and application-layer attacks in addition to botnet-based. The vendor stated an AI-based big data processing platform “analyses network telemetry” in conjunction with the Deepfield Secure Genome, a data feed it describes as the “security map of the internet”.

The defence product decides how to neutralise threats in real time, with measures deployed at the network edge or through a dedicated platform.

Nokia’s upgraded product employs “an array of new features” including a global map of DDoS botnets, improved DNS server protection and “selective geo-IP blocking”.