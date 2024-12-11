Cloud player Alianza struck a deal to buy software company Metaswitch from Microsoft for an undisclosed sum, a move the purchaser positioned as bolstering its offering for communications service providers.

Microsoft bought virtualised network software and voice, data and communications specialist Metaswitch in 2020 as part of a drive to up its role in the then emerging 5G ecosystem.

Although now offloading the asset, Microsoft corporate VP Yousef Khalidi said “the telecommunications industry remains a priority” for the company, adding “we will continue to empower telecom operators to modernise, monetise, and innovate through our secure AI platform”.

The executive added “as we advance our cloud platform and AI capabilities, partners like Alianza are crucial for providing support to our mutual customers”.

Alianza already provides cloud communications services to operators and plans to integrate Metaswitch’s voice and communications software services and IP protocol into its range.

Including the assets being acquired, it will have a customer base of more than 1,000 communications service providers, including 19 of the top 20 operators, the company stated in the acquisition announcement.

Alianza noted its upgraded “comprehensive portfolio of services” would “streamline the path to a cloud-orchestrated, AI-powered communications future” for customers.

CEO Brian Beutler added its platform “empowers operators to monetise network investments through improved customer experiences and the delivery of modern, high-margin communications service offerings”.

The deal is expected to close in Q1 2025.