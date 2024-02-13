A1 Telekom Austria identified an opportunity to securely deliver enterprise cloud applications to mobile devices using 5G edge network slicing, following a trial with Nokia and Microsoft claimed to be an industry first.

The trio’s trial demonstrated edge cloud network slicing integrated with Microsoft Azure on A1’s live network in Vienna, claiming the platform could offer high-performing VPN services integrated with edge cloud applications over 4G and 5G.

In a statement, Nokia and A1 noted the move opened network-slicing-as-a-service opportunities.

During the trial, the companies transmitted real-time HD video from several mobile devices through a streaming platform running on Microsoft Azure edge infrastructure.

Industries identified as potential users of 5G edge network slicing include retail, media, healthcare and utilities.

A1 CEO Marcus Grausam said it “opens up new business opportunities” in the business segment, alongside realising “the full potential of 5G technology”.

Nokia president of Mobile Networks Tommi Uitto added edge “cloud network slicing gives customers the best of both worlds, with network slicing and edge cloud applications that enhance the enterprise customer experience”.