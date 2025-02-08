ChatGPT developer OpenAI aims to open an office Munich, Germany over the coming months as part of a plan to expand into Europe.

A German government agency stated the generative AI pioneer selected the nation due to it housing “the greatest number of users, paying subscribers and API developers building on OpenAI’s technology”.

OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman stated “Germany is renowned for its technical expertise, academic excellence and industrial innovation,” meaning it is “no surprise it has become a world leader in AI adoption.

“Opening our first office in Germany means we can help even more people, businesses, institutions benefit from AI’s possibilities.”

OpenAI has been in discussions with high-ranking German officials since 2023.

The move was announced by Germany Trade & Invest, a government agency for international business promotion owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

OpenAI has offices in Paris, Brussels, Belgium and Dublin.

Reuters reported Altman expressed an interest in creating an AI programme in Europe similar to the US Stargate joint venture announced last month in which OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank Group are participants.

It is designed to up AI infrastructure across the US through an initial $100 billion investment by the three companies, which could grow to $500 billion over the next four years.