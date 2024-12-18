Mavenir joined a growing number of industry players backing exposure of network APIs to open new revenue streams for mobile operators, as it unveiled a strategic partnership with specialist Spry Fox Networks.

The pact between the two companies is designed to aid communication service providers (CSP) in cashing-in on network assets by offering API-driven services to third parties including aggregators, hyperscalers and app companies.

In a statement on the deal, Mavenir explained a range of its products would come integrated with Spry Fox Networks’ QP Cloud Money API monetisation platform, which is certified as compliant with the GSMA Open Gateway initiative.

It added the combination would offer the opportunity to “rapidly deploy a comprehensive GSMA Open Gateway based platform” using a “pre-integrated solution” which enabled “them to quickly capitalise on new revenue streams”.

Mavenir SVP and GM for digital business enablement Sandeep Singh said the “collaboration will enable CSPs to unlock new revenue potential, drive business agility, and meet the growing demand for innovative, API-driven services in the telecommunications industry”.

Spry Fox Networks 5G head Jignesh Sorathia added: “Our combined expertise will help CSPs move towards a more flexible, API-first model, supporting a wide range of verticals, including 5G, IoT, and beyond.”