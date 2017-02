Live reporter broadcasts (Lenovo and Nokia) and Interview (Rob Smedley, WilliamsF1)

28 FEB 2017

Mobile World Live brings you reports from the Lenovo and Nokia/HMD Global press events on Sunday at MWC17. And WilliamsF1’s head of performance engineering joins Mobile World Live‘s Justin Springham in the studio to talk tech and cars (scroll to 7 mins for Smedley interview).