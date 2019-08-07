 Zain South Sudan backs mobile money effort - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Zain South Sudan backs mobile money effort

07 AUG 2019

Electronic financial services company NilePay reportedly partnered with Zain South Sudan to launch the country’s first licensed mobile money service.

NilePay Mobile Money aims to enable people to access the broader e-commerce sector while delivering a boost in terms of the availability of digital financial services, The Standard reported, citing the service’s director Darius Mobe.

CGTN Africa estimated the service would have an addressable market of around 2 million active mobile users in South Sudan and noted it would be pitched against competition from unlicensed mobile money services offered by MTN Uganda and a variant of m-Pesa.

Zain South Sudan CEO Magdi Taha told CGTN the partnership would make it easier for consumers to conduct transactions including cash deposits and withdrawals. Security also stands to be improved by the service, which Taha added would increase consumers’ access to the digital economy.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association