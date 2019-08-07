Zain South Sudan backs mobile money effort - Mobile World Live

Electronic financial services company NilePay reportedly partnered with Zain South Sudan to launch the country’s first licensed mobile money service.

NilePay Mobile Money aims to enable people to access the broader e-commerce sector while delivering a boost in terms of the availability of digital financial services, The Standard reported, citing the service’s director Darius Mobe.

CGTN Africa estimated the service would have an addressable market of around 2 million active mobile users in South Sudan and noted it would be pitched against competition from unlicensed mobile money services offered by MTN Uganda and a variant of m-Pesa.

Zain South Sudan CEO Magdi Taha told CGTN the partnership would make it easier for consumers to conduct transactions including cash deposits and withdrawals. Security also stands to be improved by the service, which Taha added would increase consumers’ access to the digital economy.