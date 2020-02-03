Worldline inks €7.8B deal to create payment giant - Mobile World Live

Europe-focused business payment specialist Worldline agreed a €7.8 billion deal for fellow provider Ingenico, a deal designed to create a global powerhouse offering a range of services including point-of-sale hardware and mobile payment systems.

The cash and share deal is subject to regulatory approval. Worldline said the transaction would create the fourth largest payment services company in the world, operating across 50 countries with 20,000 employees and a customer base of almost a million merchants.

CEO of France-based Worldline Gilles Grapinet added the deal would “create the European world-class leader in digital payments”.

Worldline provides a range of payment and financial services for businesses in 30 markets, primarily in Europe. It counts government agencies, banks and public transport providers in its wide customer base.

Ingenico is focused on the e-commerce and physical retail sectors, providing hardware and transaction processing services through point-of-sale terminals, websites and mobile payment applications.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3.