HomeMoneyNews

TIM rolls out money service

26 MAR 2018

Telecom Italia launched a new mobile payment solution allowing customers to make peer-to-peer transfers, check balances and pay using their smartphone in affiliated stores.

Dubbed TIMpersonal, the service was developed by Italian bank Banca Sella Group and gives Telecom Italia customers access to a virtual prepaid MasterCard card via a dedicated app. Once they have taken a selfie as a security measure, customers can access a suite of mobile money services via their smartphones.

In a statement Telecom Italia explained customers can also request a physical card to make purchases through contactless and withdraw cash. The operator added it will reward those using the TIMPersonal app with 1GB of data a month for the first year.

TIMPersonal also enables customers to use their prepaid phone credit to buy tickets for public transport, park vehicles and rent electric cars in cities across Italy.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Related

Telecom Italia looks to cash in on law change

Telecom Italia, Visa join forces on virtual payments card

Telecom Italia to trial mobile ticketing
Money

