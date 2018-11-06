English
HomeMoneyNews

Safaricom expands reach with Western Union deal

06 NOV 2018

Safaricom expanded the number of international remittance destinations able to send and receive cash to its m-Pesa app after extending a deal with money transfer company Western Union.

The two have been partners since 2009 when Western Union teamed with the operator to launch remittance services between the UK and Kenya.

In a statement, Safaricom said when the new service is fully deployed it will “allow anyone from virtually anywhere in the world” to transfer money to and from its customer base. Remittances can be performed through payment apps, bank accounts and the 500,000 Western Union agents around the world.

The service will be provided under Safaricom’s m-Pesa Global brand, which already allows international payment to PayPal accounts and other cash transfer applications including WorldRemit and HomeSend.

Transfer to and from accounts linked to Western Union will be available to the United Arab Emirates, UK and Germany immediately with other countries being added in the coming weeks.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

