 PLDT fintech arm readies digital bank - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

PLDT fintech arm readies digital bank

21 SEP 2021

Philippines-based PLDT’s fintech arm PayMaya received a digital banking licence from the nation’s central bank, supporting a goal to expand financial inclusion.

In a statement, PayMaya explained the new Maya Bank will head PLDT digital unit Voyager Innovations’ push into financial services, in turn supporting a government goal of digitising 50 per cent of retail payments and expanding financial inclusion to 70 per cent of adults by 2023.

PayMaya added Maya Bank’s primary focus will be on unbanked and underserved consumers, and micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises.

PLDT chairman Manuel Pangilinan stated the digital transformation of the Philippines is at the top of its agenda, adding “this development is a big step forward for Voyager and PayMaya”.

“Maya Bank will be a key vehicle in hastening digital adoption among Filipinos through inclusive financial services.”

Voyager Innovations and PayMaya president Shailesh Baidwan noted: “We will provide a powerhouse suite of intuitive, transparent and readily-accessible digital financial services”.

PayMaya’s total registered users hit 40 million at end-August, more than doubling since the start of 2020. Services include an e-wallet, digital remittance network and non-bank merchant payments processing.

The central bank has awarded six of seven digital bank licences it plans to issue.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

PLDT fintech unit Voyager raises $167M

Investors commit $120M to PLDT fintech unit

PLDT tips Voyager to come good by 2021
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association