English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Paytm confirms May payment bank launch

17 MAY 2017

India-headquartered mobile wallet company Paytm will launch its anticipated payments bank on 23 May, four months after Bharti Airtel rolled-out the country’s first nationwide service.

Paytm talked-up the potential of its forthcoming payments bank regularly since company founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma was granted a provisional licence by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April 2015. In January 2017, Paytm CFO Madhur Deora said the new service was one the drivers which will help the company reach its target of 500 million customers.

The bank will launch across the country and be led by new Paytm Payments Bank CEO Renu Satti.

Paytm was one of a number of companies given a licence to develop a payment bank, a scheme devised by the RBI to give the country’s unbanked access to current and limited-deposit savings accounts.

Airtel launched the country’s first service in January following a successful pilot, which attracted more than a million customers in the Rajasthan region in its first two months.

To date no rivals have launched, although other providers granted a provisional licence include both Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, which in March agreed to merge their operations.

In a written statement, Paytm said: “The core mission of Paytm Payments Bank will be to cater to the requirements of the unserved and underserved communities of India, and bring them to the mainstream economy. We are looking forward to making Paytm Payments Bank available to all our users very soon.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

SoftBank mulls $1.5B Paytm investment

WhatsApp eyes payment facility for Indian market

Samsung Pay launches in India
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association