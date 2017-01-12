English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Bharti Airtel launches payments bank nationwide

12 JAN 2017
ss-india

Bharti Airtel launched its payments bank across India with the promise of a $440 million investment in the country’s underlying infrastructure.

The news follows the completion of its pilot scheme, first rolled-out in Rajasthan, which attracted over a million customers since November.

To support the nationwide launch, the company will use its 250,000-strong community of Airtel retail agents as banking points and invest heavily in the country’s digital payment infrastructure.

In a statement Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Airtel’s parent company Bharti Enterprises, said: “We are fully committed to the Honerable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s call to build a Digital India and lay a strong foundation for India’s transition to a cashless economy.

“Airtel Payments Bank will invest towards building a vast digital payments ecosystem with millions of merchants, and allow customers to make convenient cashless payments for good and services with their mobile phones.”

Airtel was one of a number of companies granted permission to launch a payments bank as part of ongoing efforts by Indian authorities to create a “less cash” economy. Rivals readying alternative services include fellow mobile operators Vodafone and Idea Cellular, in addition to specialist mobile payments provider Paytm.

Company’s operating in India’s traditional banking sector, and other industries, have also secured licences to launch mobile-led payment bank services.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

ECB talks up Eurozone mobile money service

Paytm mobile wallet transactions hit 1 billion in 2016

Mobile payment market tipped to hit $780B in 2017

Money

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association