English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

MTN vaunts mobile money revenue boosts

04 MAY 2017

MTN reported strong revenue increases in four of its mobile money markets in the opening quarter of 2017.

The company’s Q1 earnings statement revealed rising revenues in Uganda, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon, but provided little in the way of detail on the actual amounts generated in those, or its other markets’, mobile money services.

Cameroon was its fastest growing market in terms of mobile money, with revenue up 390 per cent during the quarter. In Uganda, revenue was up 34 per cent quarter-on-quarter and accounted for 22 per cent of MTN’s total revenue in the country.

In Ghana, mobile money generated 13 per cent of the company’s overall earnings during Q1, while finance and payment services in Ivory Coast accounted for 33 per cent of total revenue.

Due to the lack of a breakdown of figures for MTN’s other markets or specific revenue information, it is difficult to assess the performance of the company’s mobile money services. Year-on-year comparisons were also not available.

The operator group provides mobile money services across 15 markets serving 22.2 million customers, according to the latest published figures on MTN’s website.

Commenting on the company’s overall Q1 performance, MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter said: “The Group continues to work towards achieving a vision to lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world to our customers. We will continue to leverage our scale and enhance our competitive position, benefiting from Africa’s low data penetration and the unique opportunity we have to offer customers a wide range of digital services across our markets.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

World Bank hails Tanzania mobile money market

Blog: Finance sector engages millennials using mobile

Global mobile money accounts achieve milestone
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association