LG targets June launch for delayed payments app

The long-awaited launch of the LG Pay wallet app is now scheduled for June in the company’s home market of South Korea, Reuters reported.

LG’s mobile payments system, which will compete with services from other handset vendors including Samsung and Apple, was first rumoured for official launch at MWC 2016.

At the time sources from the company told The Korea Times the delay was because it wanted to concentrate its MWC presence on the launch of its new flagship handset and the Pay service would be unveiled in Q2 2016.

Reports then surfaced availability had been further pushed back, to September 2016, alongside speculation the service could take the form of a physical card instead of an NFC-based mobile wallet system.

According to Reuters, the company has now confirmed LG Pay will be available on its newly launched G6 smartphone in June. The app will allow contactless payments for customers in Korea, though few other details have been released.

While LG is yet to launch, rival manufacturers have expanded the global reach of their wallet services in recent weeks. Samsung, for example, today confirmed the launch of its Samsung Pay service in India, taking its footprint to 12 countries.

Apple Pay made its service available in Republic of Ireland in early March. This is thought to be its 14th launch market, although Apple did not respond to requests to confirm this figure.

Alphabet-owned system Android Pay – which is compatible with a range of handsets carrying the OS – launched in Belgium during March, taking its number of live deployments to ten.