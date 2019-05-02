Google makes Swiss payment play - Mobile World Live

Google Pay added Switzerland to its list of available markets, joining Apple, Samsung and local bank-backed alternative Twint competing for a slice of the country’s mobile payment market.

The brand is already available in most major European markets including Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy and France. Google Pay’s launch into Switzerland comes almost a year after Samsung and close to two years behind Apple.

Google Pay will support several mainstream finance providers including Wirecard brand Boon.

The activities of multinational mobile payment providers in the country has previously caused tension with local banks.

In 2018, Apple was the subject of a probe by the Swiss Competition Commission over whether the auto-launch feature on its payment app interfered with use of alternative systems. Apple eventually backed-down and removed the feature.

Prior to this, the same authority opened an investigation into claims five financial institutions in the country were boycotting international brands including Apple Pay and Samsung Pay to protect the interest of Twint.