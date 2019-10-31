 Apple records 3B Apple Pay transactions - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Apple records 3B Apple Pay transactions

31 OCT 2019

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company doubled Apple Pay transactions to three billion in its fourth quarter, claiming the digital wallet service is beating rival PayPal by “growing four times as fast.”

Cook revealed the year-on-year milestone in Apple’s earnings call yesterday (30 October) for its fiscal Q4 ending September this year, stating: “We had all-time record revenues from payment services.”

The service launched in 2014 and is now live in 49 markets globally, with 6,000 partners supporting the digital wallet (“thousands” being banks such as Allianz, HSBC and Lloyds).

In February the company launched Apple Pay into Saudi Arabia and the Czech Republic, taking total territories to 30 at the time.

Apple regularly praises its digital wallet service but does not usually reveal comprehensive figures.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

