 Apple Pay expansion continues - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Keynotes
MWC19 Studio-Stream
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Apple Pay expansion continues

20 FEB 2019

Saudi Arabia and the Czech Republic became the latest markets to gain Apple Pay availability, as the US company continued a global rollout of the mobile payment service.

Availability in the Czech Republic was widely expected, with reports in January indicating a launch was in the works and banking partners were already on board.

The payment service is available in neighbouring countries Germany and Poland, with Slovakia rumoured to be next on Apple’s list of target markets.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is the second market in the Middle East to receive the service after it launched in the United Arab Emirates in 2017.

Globally, Apple Pay is available in more than 30 markets, comprising countries, special administrative regions and independent republics.

Although Apple executives regularly praise the performance of the service, the company doesn’t provide comprehensive figures for uptake either in specific regions or overall.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Apple Pay expands to more top US chains

EU mulls Apple Pay probe

Visa, Apple add Dash of global flavour to Singtel app
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association