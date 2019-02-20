Apple Pay expansion continues - Mobile World Live

Saudi Arabia and the Czech Republic became the latest markets to gain Apple Pay availability, as the US company continued a global rollout of the mobile payment service.

Availability in the Czech Republic was widely expected, with reports in January indicating a launch was in the works and banking partners were already on board.

The payment service is available in neighbouring countries Germany and Poland, with Slovakia rumoured to be next on Apple’s list of target markets.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is the second market in the Middle East to receive the service after it launched in the United Arab Emirates in 2017.

Globally, Apple Pay is available in more than 30 markets, comprising countries, special administrative regions and independent republics.

Although Apple executives regularly praise the performance of the service, the company doesn’t provide comprehensive figures for uptake either in specific regions or overall.