Apple Pay expands to more top US chains - Mobile World Live

 Apple Pay expands to more top US chains
HomeMoneyNews

Apple Pay expands to more top US chains

22 JAN 2019

Apple kept up momentum in its US mobile payment expansion, announcing plans to roll out Apple Pay at five more retail and restaurant chains, including nationwide giants Target and Taco Bell.

Counting the latest retailers, Apple said its payments service will be supported by 74 of the top 100 merchants in the country.

The payments service is set to make its debut in all 1,850 Target stores in the coming weeks and will be made available at more than 7,000 Taco Bell locations over the next few months.

Additionally, Apple revealed Apple Pay is now available at more than 245 Hy-Vee supermarkets in the Midwest, and nearly 3,000 Speedway convenience stores across the Midwest, East Coast and Southeast US. It noted fast food chain Jack in the Box is also signing up and will offer the service at 2,200 of its locations in the coming months.

The deals mark the latest leap in Apple’s bid to expand its payments service in the US. In 2018 the company inked agreements to bring Apple Pay to more than 500 Costco retail stores, 8,400 CVS Pharmacy locations and the majority of 7-Eleven’s more than 7,800 convenience stores nationwide.

However dominant retail chain Walmart, which launched its own mobile payment service in 2015, remains notably absent from Apple’s partner list.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

