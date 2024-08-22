Microsoft rejigged its financial reporting structure in a move that appears to be geared towards offering investors more clarity on its AI activities, as pressure grows to ensure large investments in the technology pay-off.

In a presentation, Microsoft explained it had restructured how it will report financial results for some business units, with revenue from AI and voice-based technology services now falling under its Productivity and Business Processes segment, which also includes the Office suite of apps.

Previously, AI came under its Intelligent Cloud division. Meanwhile, search and news advertising revenue will now be reported within its Azure unit.

Microsoft explained the move has been made to ensure its reporting structure reflects how its businesses are managed.

As a result, the company revised its unit forecasts for fiscal Q1 2025, covering the three-month period ending 30 September 2024.

Revenue from its productivity segment will come in at between $27.6 billion and $28 billion, up from a previous range of $20.3 billion to $20.6 billion.

Intelligent Cloud is now expected to drop from a range of $28.6 billion to $28.9 billion to between $23.8 billion and $24.1 billion.

Reuters reported Microsoft is one of the few big technology companies to break out its AI earnings and it, along with Google, is beginning to face pressure from investors to show big bets in the technology will bear fruit.

Notably, technology investor Elliott Management earlier this month claimed AI was overhyped, with many touted applications not ready for commercial use.