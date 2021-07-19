 Samsung details possible locations for US chip fab - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Samsung details possible locations for US chip fab

19 JUL 2021

Samsung released information about US locations under consideration for a new chip fabrication plant, as the company prepares to break ground on a $17 billion project set to bring more semiconductor manufacturing jobs and research to the country.

The South Korean company stated it is evaluating sites in Arizona, New York and Texas, where an existing fabrication plant is located.

One of the sites under consideration for the new facility is in Taylor, Texas. Additional locations include a spot in Genesee County, New York; and two areas in Arizona near the cities of Goodyear and Queens Creek.

Arizona is already the site of other planned chip fabrication plants: TSMC broke ground this year on a $12 billion chip factory and Intel allocated $20 billion to build two facilities in the state.

In documents filed with local authorities in Taylor, Samsung stated its factory will make “advanced logic devices for Samsung’s Foundry business”, and construction could start in early 2022 and end in late 2024. The company said the facility will create 1,800 new jobs.

Samsung noted it is also evaluating locations in Korea for the fabrication facility.

Opportunities
Chip manufacturers stand to benefit from tax breaks and subsidies as the US government looks for ways to boost domestic semiconductor production.

In June, the Senate proposed tax credits for companies which invest in manufacturing and President Joe Biden has called for up to $50 billion in funding for chipmakers.

Politicians are looking for ways to increase domestic production in the wake of global supply shortages, along with concerns about trade tensions and reliance on chips made in China.

Intel, which has argued it is “uniquely positioned” to answer the US government’s call for more domestic semiconductor production, is reportedly mulling a $30 billion purchase of GlobalFoundries, which has a number of chipmaking facilities in the US.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Samsung abandons mobile production in China

Samsung to build 5G V2X test zone at K-City

Verizon applies FWA lessons to mobile 5G business
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association