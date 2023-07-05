5G Development and Innovation Forum Calls for Collaborative 5G Promotion in Asia Pacific

PRESS RELEASE: The IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group and the 5G Applications Industry Array (5G AIA) hosted the 5G Development and Innovation Forum during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2023. At the forum, Cao Ming, President of Huawei Wireless Solution, delivered a keynote speech titled “Embrace 5G New Opportunities, Encourage 5.5G New Motivation”, noting that 5G has changed the way people live and work, and become an engine driving the digital economy and an enabler of operators’ business success. He added that the continuous upgrade of connected people, connected things, connected vehicles, connected industries, connected homes, and Harmonized Communication and Sensing (HCS) services is giving new impetus for evolution towards 5.5G. He then concluded by asserting that Huawei will work with the industry to make 5.5G a reality.

The previous four years of commercial expansion have seen 5G develop faster than any other mobile communications technology in history. It has already become a leading technology for empowering new infrastructure and a powerful driving force behind the growth of the digital economy. 5G development is set to enter a new stage of industry upgrade and convergence evolution, and the next three to five years will be crucial for 5G’s scaled adoption in China and around the world. There will also be numerous new development opportunities and tasks. The entire industry must promote global application innovation and exploration and accelerate the maturity of new industries and ecosystems through co-construction and sharing, thereby helping the 5G ecosystem to thrive.

At the forum, the IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group, alongside the rest of the communications industry chain, launched an initiative to build a thriving 5G industry. This initiative encourages the entire industry to promote 5G ecosystem development and innovation in the Asia Pacific region and drive the commercial use of 5.5G, with the aim of boosting the region’s digital economy.

At the 5G Park exhibition booth, Huawei showcased a number of innovative 5G applications, including naked-eye 3D and real-time online 3D content production, New Calling integrated with smart applications, UHD audio and video compliant with HDR Vivid and Audio Vivid standards, HUAWEI xScene in-vehicle light field display (which overcomes the limitations of physical space), real-time interactive virtual live streaming, and cloud phone that surmounts the limitations of hardware performance. These applications delivered visitors interactive and immersive full-sensory experiences.