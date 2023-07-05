 5G Development and Innovation Forum Calls for Collaborative 5G Promotion in Asia Pacific - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeHuawei UpdatesIndustry Updates

5G Development and Innovation Forum Calls for Collaborative 5G Promotion in Asia Pacific

05 JUL 2023

PRESS RELEASE: The IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group and the 5G Applications Industry Array (5G AIA) hosted the 5G Development and Innovation Forum during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2023. At the forum, Cao Ming, President of Huawei Wireless Solution, delivered a keynote speech titled “Embrace 5G New Opportunities, Encourage 5.5G New Motivation”, noting that 5G has changed the way people live and work, and become an engine driving the digital economy and an enabler of operators’ business success. He added that the continuous upgrade of connected people, connected things, connected vehicles, connected industries, connected homes, and Harmonized Communication and Sensing (HCS) services is giving new impetus for evolution towards 5.5G. He then concluded by asserting that Huawei will work with the industry to make 5.5G a reality.

The previous four years of commercial expansion have seen 5G develop faster than any other mobile communications technology in history. It has already become a leading technology for empowering new infrastructure and a powerful driving force behind the growth of the digital economy. 5G development is set to enter a new stage of industry upgrade and convergence evolution, and the next three to five years will be crucial for 5G’s scaled adoption in China and around the world. There will also be numerous new development opportunities and tasks. The entire industry must promote global application innovation and exploration and accelerate the maturity of new industries and ecosystems through co-construction and sharing, thereby helping the 5G ecosystem to thrive.

At the forum, the IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group, alongside the rest of the communications industry chain, launched an initiative to build a thriving 5G industry. This initiative encourages the entire industry to promote 5G ecosystem development and innovation in the Asia Pacific region and drive the commercial use of 5.5G, with the aim of boosting the region’s digital economy.

At the 5G Park exhibition booth, Huawei showcased a number of innovative 5G applications, including naked-eye 3D and real-time online 3D content production, New Calling integrated with smart applications, UHD audio and video compliant with HDR Vivid and Audio Vivid standards, HUAWEI xScene in-vehicle light field display (which overcomes the limitations of physical space), real-time interactive virtual live streaming, and cloud phone that surmounts the limitations of hardware performance. These applications delivered visitors interactive and immersive full-sensory experiences.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association