Vodafone Spain lined up Ericsson to provide the bulk of a standalone (SA) 5G core network, advancing a goal to cover 90 per cent of the nation’s population with the technology by the close of the year.

Ericsson was selected as the operator’s main technology partner in the project for residential customers. The equipment maker intends to provide dual-mode 5G core technology which it stated will tap into current infrastructure to contribute to the operator’s coverage ambition.

The deal spans four years: Ericsson pledged its work would help improve “network operational processes and customer experience”.

Ericsson explained the SA 5G core houses “the network intelligence” enabling functions including slicing, improved latency and advanced edge computing.

Latency of less than 10 milliseconds is possible “within ideal conditions”, Ericsson stated.

The vendor explained Vodafone Spain would be able to deliver services based on the standardised APIs prevalent in SA 5G networks, along with offering network-as-a-platform functions.