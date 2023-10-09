The city of Shanghai, the largest in China with a population of some 26 million, ended August with the highest density of 5G base stations in the country after adding 2,671 sites in the month to take its total to 88,000, news portal DVBCN reported.

August data from Shanghai Municipal Communications Administration showed 5G base station density reached 13.8 sites per square km and accounted for 37.2 per cent of total sites in the city.

Shanghai had 34.3 5G sites per 10,000 people, ranking third in the country, the Chinese news site stated.

The city’s 16.5 million 5G subscribers accounted for 36.4 per cent of total mobile users.

Shenzhen in the south aims to take 5G density to 42 sites per 10,000 people by end-2023, after deploying an additional 10,000 sites, Xinhua News Agency wrote. It currently has about 65,000 5G sites.

Across the country, China Mobile deployed 1.8 million 5G sites by end-June, while China Telecom and China Unicom jointly rolled out 1.2 million.