ABI Research predicted fixed wireless access (FWA) subscriptions are on a path to reach almost 265 million by 2029, with 5G-based services slated to account for 45 per cent of that total.

The research firm stated the growth in subscriptions will be marked by a 14 per cent CAGR from 2023 to 2029 due to FWA services expanding globally across both densely populated and remote areas.

Larbi Belkhit, 5G, 6G, and Open RAN research analyst for ABI, noted “the performance and efficiency of FWA technology remain a key driver in bridging the connectivity divide, providing high-speed, reliable internet access in both the enterprise and consumer markets”.

5G FWA subscriptions are forecast to reach 118 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 35 per cent.

Belkhit highlighted technology advancements in the 5G FWA sector that improve bandwidth utilisation and reduce network congestion on 5G CPEs as factors for increased adoption.

He noted Reliance Jio has committed to achieve 100 million 5G FWA-connected premises in India and ZTE’s MWC24 announcement for its AI 5G FWA CPE as further proof of FWA’s progress.