Fujitsu and Macquarie University agreed to work together to develop personalised digital coaching technology at a planning AI research lab at the institution, which is scheduled for completion in early 2027.

In a statement, the organisations noted the Fujitsu Macquarie AI Research Lab is part of the Japanese vendor’s small research laboratory programme, which aims to build medium-to-long-term relationships with universities by assigning Fujitsu researchers permanently or on a long-term basis.

The laboratory will combine the university’s “advanced research capabilities and talent along with Fujitsu’s expertise” in generative AI and human sensing technology, they added.

Macquarie University hosts research capabilities at its Centre for Applied Artificial Intelligence and Centre for Health Informatics, working on projects in a range of fields across banking, education and healthcare.

The laboratory’s inaugural project will focus on the development of digital coaching technology to optimise training to an individual’s skills, expertise and goals. The technology will automatically generate personalised educational content by collecting and analysing data of work behaviours and response time across various industries.

Fujitsu said it would develop technology in the research project through its AI platform, “which offers users access to a range of modules and functions based on advanced AI technologies”.

The vendor claimed it holds the largest number of patents for AI-related inventions in Japan.