Google enacted restrictions on election-related questions placed with its Gemini chatbot, which reflected its concern over how AI could be used to provide misinformation or inaccurate responses.

A representative told Mobile World Live the restrictions were enacted in the US in December 2023, well ahead of elections scheduled for November.

With general elections taking place over the coming months, the measures were announced today (12 March) in India.

“In preparation for the many elections happening around the world in 2024 and out of an abundance of caution, we’re restricting the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return responses,” the representative said.

In a blog, the search giant stated its “product features are designed to elevate authoritative information on a variety of election-related topics”, which includes providing voter registration information through Google Search and YouTube.

Google was on the receiving end of AI-related woes last month after some elements of an image-generating feature in Gemini provided unintended results, particularly for queries involving historical figures.