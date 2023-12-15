Foxconn outlined plans to reshape the AR landscape by partnering with Poro Technologies (Porotech) to develop microLED technology and integrate technology across diverse disciplines.

In a statement, the pair explained they will work on ultra-high-density and energy-efficient micro displays for AR, wearable and smart devices by combining Foxconn’s experience in chip manufacturing, packaging, module assembly and supply chain management with Porotech’s expertise in microLED-on-silicon and GaN-on-silicon platforms.

The companies stated the use of microLED devices for AR applications holds plenty of promise, but also challenges across a number of fields “including semiconductor wafer manufacturing…, IC design, optoelectronics, quantum physics and optics”, making integration difficult.

Foxconn and Porotech aim to establish an integrated end-to-end supply chain.

Bob Chen, GM of the semiconductor business group at Foxconn, stated the alliance will tap “the tremendous opportunities that AR can bring to the world”.

“We are excited to collaborate with Porotech to integrate many technologies from different fields.”

Porotech CEO and founder Zhu Tongtong added GaN-on-silicon’s role in advancing micro-LED-on-silicon tech is undeniable.

The company is a global fabless micro-LED company and specialist in gallium nitride (GaN)-based semiconductor technology.