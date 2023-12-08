Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) registered a decline in revenue in November, with sales for the first 11 months down 4.1 per cent year-on-year to TWD2 trillion ($63.8 billion).

Consolidated revenue in November declined 7.5 per cent to TWD206 billion.

The decline raises doubts about the state of the tech sector’s budding recovery.

In October, TSMC forecast a recovery in revenue in the final quarter, citing signs of demand stabilisation.

Revenue that month was up 15.7 per cent at TWD243.2 billion.

Its Q3 revenue fell 10.8 per cent to TWD546.7 billion.

TSMC makes chips for Apple, Broadcom, MediaTek, Qualcomm, Nvidia and others.

Earlier this week, Taiwan-based contract manufacturer Foxconn booked an 18 per cent increase in revenue for November to TWD650 billion, following nine consecutive months of declines.

The major Apple supplier highlighted growth in smart consumer electronics products, components and other products, with computing products and cloud and networking equipment registering slight declines.

Foxconn stated its performance in October and November was slightly higher than expected, prompting it to raise its original Q4 guidance to “significant growth”.

Revenue between January and November was down 5 per cent to TWD5.7 trillion.