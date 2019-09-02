 US presses on with European 5G security campaign – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeFeatured ContentTop News

US presses on with European 5G security campaign

02 SEP 2019

The US and Poland were tipped to sign an agreement on 5G security measures, though the pact is thought to fall short of banning Huawei or other Chinese vendors from supplying the network infrastructure.

Bloomberg reported the two countries were set to make a declaration in the coming days during a visit to Poland by US Vice President Mike Pence. Details on the content of the agreement are unclear, though it is rumoured to not refer to specific vendors nor their countries of origin.

During the meeting, officials were scheduled to discuss a number of security issues, though rules around 5G networks were said to be high on the list of priorities.

Campaign
The move comes as the US continues a campaign to persuade other nations to share its stance on vendors from China, specifically Huawei, supplying 5G network equipment.

Attempts to persuade European Union member states to share its view and slap an outright ban on the vendor have so far failed, though Poland seems to have developed as a key country in its fight.

Not only has the US been attempting to woo authorities, in July Huawei warned the scale of a PLN3 billion ($753 million) investment in Poland hinged on the level of role it is allowed to take in 5G deployments. It has also previously offered to build a cybersecurity centre in the country.

In January, Huawei sacked an executive in Poland who had been arrested on allegations of espionage.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Huawei aims to become industry inventor

US, Poland make 5G security pledge

Huawei prepares pivotal flagship launch

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association